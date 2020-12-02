Art-FX Studios announces launch of Escape Theory

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — The 35 year industry veteran, Art-FX Studios, announces the launch of the newest generation of escape attractions with Escape Theory.

Escape Theory’s rooms are among the most immersive in the world, featuring hand-crafted theme fabrication with self-guided automated puzzle designs. The Escape Theory portfolio features escapes including Murder in London, Secrets of the Pharaohs, Wizard’s Tower, with multiple new room designs in development. Escape Theory rooms are suited to venues of all sizes and boast a compact footprint while allowing for groups of up to 8 players at a time.

“We’ve seen the data. Operators can generate more revenue with 3 escape rooms than the rest of their entire FEC in recent months given the pandemic. Not a small location either, but one that also features laser tag, bumper cars, laser maze, climbing walls, high ropes course, a full arcade, and a nicely branded food and beverage area,” explains Nic Hanzelik, Vice President of Art-FX Studios. “With advanced private bookings, the data is clear that guests feel safer sharing experiences with friends and family than the general public,” he adds.

The company is currently working on new installations for operators in Colorado, North Carolina, and Florida and will be opening a 2nd flagship location in Tallahassee, Florida before years end.