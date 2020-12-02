Announcing the new biggest indoor ropes course in the world

This month Walltopia added another record to their collection, this time by topping their own achievement and creating the Biggest Indoor Ropes Course in the world for a second time. The newest record-holder is Play: CBUS, Ohio with the astonishing 129 different obstacles. This is 10 more than the previous record holder, the amazing Summit Ropes which Walltopia created last year.

However, size is not the only distinctive feature of Play: CBUS. The owners of the centre managed to create a space which is inclusive and offers a bit of fun for everyone. To the words of Brian, the COO of the centre– “We created a first-class experience that anyone can enjoy – from toddlers to adults and everyone in between.”

This concept of shared family fun and experiences through Active Entertainment is not new, but is proving increasingly popular. Moreover, it appears to be the missing, but vital link between healthy family fun and physical exercise. This makes spaces that manage to bring together several generations, like Play: CBUS, increasingly valuable both to their customers and their communities.

Actually, Play: CBUS is Play Holdings’ second Active Entertainment Centre completely designed, engineered and produced by Walltopia. It includes not only the biggest Indoor Ropes Course, but also two types of Ninja Courses for those who want physical exercise and challenge, a boulder climbing wall for avid climbers, Fun Walls and a Kiddie Ropes Course for the youngest visitors and a zip-line for the bravest thrill-seekers.

“To be honest, the most challenging part of a big project like Play: CBUS is not the scale, but creating a mix of attractions that achieve the right balance between physical challenge and entertainment, for people of different ages and interests” – explains Konstantin Karamfilov, Product Manager for the Active Entertainment in Walltopia.

Achieving this right balance is one of Walltopia’s core competencies and a closely guarded secret. However, what sure helps maintain it, is the company’s continuously expanding product portfolio and the extensive experience of its team of more than 40 designers and engineers who create every single project from the ground up.