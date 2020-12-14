Amusement Entertainment Management, LLC (AEM) orchestrates the launch of new entertainment venue in Washington DC metro area

FREDERICK, Md. — The finishing touches are being applied to Fourth Dimension Fun Center, a brand-new 38,000 square foot entertainment complex located at 4725 Arcadia Drive. The bowling-anchored entertainment destination will open its doors in December, 2020, offering one of the most dynamic combinations of attraction offerings under one roof.

Fourth Dimension, which incorporates the vision of developer Brian Holzberger, will feature 16 lanes of luxury bowling, an immersive motion theater experience, heavily themed laser tag arena and escape rooms, full redemption-based arcade, and a variety of adult-focused social activities. The facility will also offer a premium-level dining experience, with seasonal menus crafted by its regionally-known culinary team as well as a full bar and tap program that promises custom cocktails and a front row seat in viewing some of the largest media screens in the marketplace.

The Holzberger family selected industry consultant Amusement Entertainment Management to spearhead the project’s development, including the formulation of the business case, investment and financing strategy, and coordination plan. The two-year undertaking included the ground-up construction of the building, which has been designed to support family, adult, and corporate user groups through careful placement of private event, conference, and lounge areas.

The facility’s industrial chic design and use of premium quality materials throughout sets a new standard for the Frederick marketplace, and promises to deliver a satisfying experience for both residents and visitors to the DC metro area.