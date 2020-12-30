Alabama Adventure announces new mat racer

We want to take this time to personally wish each and every one of a you a Merry Christmas. We hope that you are all enjoying the Holiday Season and spending valuable time with family and friends. A very important part of the Holiday Season is being Thankful for the amazing things in one’s life. We are sincerely thankful for everyone that has supported our park throughout the last 7 Seasons, and we are so excited for what’s to come in 2021.

We’ve been teasing our Christmas gift to you for a while now, and the time has finally arrived for the big reveal! The New attraction for 2021 is The Rocket Racer! The Rocket Racer is a MASSIVE slide structure with six racing lanes to race your friends and family, head first, to the bottom! Rocket Racer is over 50 feet tall and over 400 feet long, making it the biggest water slide in Alabama! This addition also makes Splash Adventure the biggest Water Park in Alabama!

We work for YOU and everything we do is because we want to give our community a Safe, Clean, Friendly, & Fun Park to call your own. We are a Family Owned & Operated Park, NOT a big corporation and that is why we work so hard to ensure you have a great family experience. We look forward to meeting you all and to the Rocket Racer in 2021.