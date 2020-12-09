AIMS introduces the new Jake Kaminsky Memorial Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AIMS International, the unmatched leader in amusement safety education, has several scholarship opportunities available for those who wish to attend the 2021 AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar, but who may not have the financial means to attend on their own. New this year is the Jake Kaminsky Memorial Scholarship Award. Named after Jake Kaminsky, an AIMS Certified Maintenance Technician Level II and 2020 AIMS International Safety Seminar attendee.

Born a roller coaster enthusiast, Jake accomplished a dream he spoke of when he was in kindergarten, to build a roller coaster. He even had aspirations to build a roller coaster that could accommodate wheelchairs so “even those with disabilities can experience the thrills of a roller coaster.”

Growing up less than 10 minutes from Six Flags Great America, Jake’s industry career began as a ride operator at 15 years old. A short time later, he transitioned to the maintenance department where learning about the technical aspects of coasters further ignited his passion. After Six Flags, Jake worked at SeaWorld and ultimately RMC where he accomplished his dream of building a roller coaster.

Jake was passionate, hardworking, and self-motivated. He knew every detail about roller coasters, how they operated and was eager to share his knowledge with anyone who would listen. He could tell you the meaning and importance of every single piece of hardware on any ride, was incredibly selfless and an amazing teacher.

The recipient of the Jake Kaminsky Memorial Scholarship should have experience as a ride operator with enthusiasm for roller coasters and an interest in advancing their career in the amusement industry. Additionally, applicants with a passion for roller coasters and a demonstrated financial need will also be considered.

Also available is the IAAPA Alan Ramsey Scholarship. The amusement industry lost a dear friend in 2011 when Alan Ramsay passed away at the young age of 41. Alan was a friend to anyone he met and a true fan of our industry, possessing a passion and commitment for the amusement industry. Alan served on the AIMS Education Committee and was instrumental in providing many of the recommendations for the AIMS International Safety Seminar to the AIMS Board of Directors.

In tribute to Alan, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) is honored to provide five scholarships to the AIMS International Safety Seminar in his name. Alan is missed, but his positive impact on the industry will not be forgotten.

To apply for an AIMS International scholarship, please send an email to info@aimsintl.org with the scholarship you are applying for in the subject line and in 1,000 words or less, describe why you believe you are deserving. Scholarship applications are due by December 31, 2020. Registration for the 2021 AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar is still available at the Early Bird rate of $495 through December 20, 2020 with the rate increasing to $595 on Monday, December 21. To secure the discounted Early Bird rate, attendees should visit aimsintl.org and register today.