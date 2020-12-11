AEI leadership announces date change for 2021 event in Las Vegas

MOKENA, Ill. — After continuing to monitor the rapidly-changing COVID climate, including current and projected COVID measures in the Las Vegas trade show market, the leadership of Amusement Expo International (AEI) have decided to move back the dates of next year’s industry event by eight weeks. The new dates are Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Next year’s AEI will be conducted in the same city as originally planned: Las Vegas, NV, but the two-day exhibit program will now take place in North Hall 1 of the expansive Las Vegas Convention Center, a preferred spot that is adjacent to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, which will remain the headquarters hotel for the 2021 AEI.

Both the full-day educational program on Monday, June 28 and All-Industry Gala Reception that evening will be conducted at the Westgate Las Vegas.

The rationale for the re-scheduling of AEI is that it provides additional time for attendees, exhibitors and all involved in AEI to recover and resume business operations. As well, it is expected the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccinations will be widely distributed and available by that time. The goal is to give the industry the best possible opportunity to come together and the decision to move the 2021 dates to summer will significantly help AEI achieve that goal.

AEI show management team, W.T. Glasgow, Inc., joins co-sponsoring organizations, the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and AMOA, in thanking attendees and exhibitors for their continued support during the past nine months and looks forward to putting on what promises to be a much-anticipated event in June. For more information, visit AEI’s website: www.amusementexpo.org or contact Brian Glasgow, AEI show manager, at: brian@wtglasgow.com.