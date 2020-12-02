Adventureland opens its fourth store with Semnox Solutions in Al Ain, UAE

Adventureland comes to Jimi Mall, Al Ain! With its wide variety of leisure games and activities, the new store at Al Ain focuses on providing a fun atmosphere for children, while adhering to the highest standards of safety measures, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are happier to work with the Semnox Solutions cashless system from past 6 years. Their extensive support and timely completion of the projects has helped us in this Business. We have always aimed to provide the best attractions to the kids in our area, and Semnox has assisted us immensely to achieve this” said Mr. Malek Mansour, General Manager at Adventureland.

Retaining the fun quotient, while ensuring safety measures sure is a challenge, but Adventureland is all set!

“Adventureland has been one of our oldest and most valued clients in the UAE. Their impressive indoor activities have always attracted children and it seems to be the best place to hang out for families. And in the current situation, going cashless is the need of the hour and our system at Semnox serves this purpose with its RFID-enabled technology solutions helping businesses like Adventureland operate smoothly,” said Meghashyam, Client Manager (MEA) of Semnox Solutions.