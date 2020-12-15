2021 Big E discount tickets on sale now for holiday giving

Give the gift of Fair fun in 2021 and put The Big E Under the Tree!

Big E advance discount tickets, Value Passes, and Midway and Cream Puff vouchers are available for sale, just in time for holiday giving!

Get your tickets to the 2021 Big E, which takes place Sept. 17-Oct. 3, online at TheBigE.com and at the Box Office, which is open 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday through Dec. 23.

Ticket options available are:

Single Day admission tickets – $12 adults/$8 children 6-12

17-Day Value Passes – $40 adults/$20 children age 6-12. This offer includes four FREE Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold.

Opening Day tickets (good for use on Sept. 17 only) – $10

Midway Magic Vouchers – $25

Six-pack of Big E Cream Puffs – $25

All tickets, passes and vouchers are “print at home” documents, making the gift a perfect last-minute shopping option. To learn more, visit www.TheBigE.com/holidaytickets.

The 2021 Big E will be jam-packed with food, entertainment, and so much more! Visit TheBigE.com to sign up for emails and connect on social media to be the first to receive exclusive information.