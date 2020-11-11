Wink World at Area15 to feature Alex Aliume 3-D psychedelic art gallery

LAS VEGAS — The Aliume 3-D Psychedelic Art Gallerywill be part of the entryway for “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite” when it opens at AREA15 later this month. Wink World is the 1,500-square-foot immersive infinity room experience that takes founder Chris Wink’s entertaining fusion of whimsy, color, art, technology and music he pioneered with Blue Man Group to the next level.

To strike the right mood for Wink World’s meditation on infinity, Wink recruited rising art-star Alex Aliume to make a cosmically inspired, 3-D black light art gallery in the expanse that leads to exhibit’s first infinity mirror room. Wink worked with Aliume to choose 15 of his distinctive artworks that relate to the concept of infinity. Aliume’s work was already featured inside Wink World’s sixth infinity mirror room, its gift shop and across the entire façade, but Wink sought to give Aliume a space where guests could enjoy his art in a gallery setting. Guest entering the Aliume Gallery will receive ChromaDepth 3-D glasses that make the colors appear to float in separate planes.

“This phenomenal effect makes you feel like you’re literally going inside the art,” explains Wink. “Talk about immersive experiences—it doesn’t get much more immersive than that!”

Once open, the Aliume 3-D Psychedelic Art Gallery will be best viewed through ChromaDepth glasses that will be included in the ticket price to Wink World. These glasses can also be used to view numerous sacred geometry designs Aliume painted on the walls throughout AREA15.

For more information about “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite” at AREA15, click here.