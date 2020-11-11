WhiteWater has announced works have commenced on a brand-new project at Mina Seyahi, Dubai

Jungle Bay – set to be enjoyed exclusively by guests of the Westin Mina Seyahi and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi hotels – is being built right on the beach at Mina Seyahi, just meters from the pristine white sand and azure waves of the Arabian Gulf.

The water park’s design is inspired by the Cyclades, with a clean, minimalist style. It will feature rides and attractions for all ages; the Lighthouse Mat Racer ride, Whizzard and Body Slides, an impressive AquaPlay structure, gentle Kids’ Slides and a 6-metre pneumatic Wave Pool for all the family. The Refuel Café and Bar will ensure guests can enjoy food and refreshments on tap throughout their day.

Construction is already well underway on the spectacular new project, with works scheduled for completion at the end of the year and the park set to welcome its first hotel guests in January 2021.

The Mina Seyahi area of Dubai covers part of Jumeirah Beach and the newly developed Dubai Harbour, a world-class maritime destination featuring a state-of-the-art cruise terminal and the biggest marina in the region, making it a natural draw for tourists.

Mike Rigby, Executive Vice President, Middle East and India for WhiteWater, said of the project: “We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious hotel brand on this exciting new project, which we’re sure will add immeasurable value to the property’s proposition for guests. Dubai is the ideal destination for a water amenity as part of a hotel or resort, with Mina Seyahi being a prime location within the emirate, and Jungle Bay will only enhance the already irresistible experience for visitors.”

Tolga Lacin, Area General Manager for Marriott International, said: “the Westin Mina Seyahi and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi are already two of Dubai’s most popular hotels, attracting thousands of guests year after year. The addition of Jungle Bay will place the properties firmly at the forefront of the tourism offering in the emirate. We’re excited to be partnering with WhiteWater, having spent many months working with them to design the perfect water amenity for our properties, and we look forward to our first guests enjoying all the action in the park very soon.”