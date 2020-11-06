Universal Orlando Resort officially set to grand open Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites on December 15, 2020

ORLANDO — Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, the newest hotel at Universal Orlando Resort, will open to guests for the first time on December 15, 2020 with an impressively low starting rate of $79 per night. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando will also resume operations on December 1, 2020. Safety and well-being protocols will be in place throughout both hotels, as they are across all of Universal Orlando’s hotels and theme parks.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel will welcome back guests with newly-renovated rooms and suites throughout the hotel. Guests can relax in surroundings inspired by the beauty, romance and charm of the picturesque seaside village of Portofino, Italy. A stay at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel includes free Universal Express Unlimited benefits to skip the regular lines at participating rides and attractions at the theme parks. To book a stay, visit https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/places-to-stay/loews-portofino-bay-hotel.

Dockside Inn and Suites will be the second hotel in the destination’s Value category, joining sister property Surfside Inn and Suites. The extra-affordable resort will add 2,050 guest rooms, featuring standard rooms and spacious 2-Bedroom Suites. And with the low $79 per night rate, the all-new hotel creates a value experience that is unmatched in the Orlando area.

Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team, Dockside Inn and Suites will make guests feel like they have escaped to the perfect sunset with the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat. It’s the destination’s eighth property in partnership with Loews Hotels & Co, providing Universal Orlando guests with a variety of hotel options for every style and budget, complete with exclusive theme park benefits and a seamless vacation experience.

At Dockside Inn and Suites, guests can experience all that the hotel and Universal Orlando have to offer, including:

2 – Bedroom Suites – These suites, which make up more than half the rooms at both Dockside Inn and Suites & Surfside Inn and Suites, sleep up to six and offer guests an unrivaled value. With two separate rooms, families no longer need two connecting rooms for extra space. There is also a kitchenette area, a picnic table for meals and hanging out, and a bathroom with separate bath and vanity areas so multiple people can get ready at once. The 2-Bedroom Suites begin as low as $120 per night based on a four-night stay.

Exclusive Theme Park Benefits – Hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission to the theme parks, complimentary and convenient shuttle bus transportation, charging privileges with their room key and more.

– Hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including Early Park Admission to the theme parks, complimentary and convenient shuttle bus transportation, charging privileges with their room key and more. Pier 8 Market – The all-American Pier 8 Market offers casual dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu will feature extra-affordable options with most dishes under $12, ranging from themed comfort foods to convenient on-the-go options.

Awesome Amenities – The lobby bar, Sunset Lounge, serves specialty cocktails and is the perfect place to unwind after a day at the theme parks. The hotel will feature two pools and two pool bars as well as a Universal Orlando Vacation Planning Center, Universal Studios Store and more.