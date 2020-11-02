Six Flags’ new ‘Holiday Wine Fest’ to kick off sixth season of Holiday in the Park

JACKSON, N.J, — Guests can enjoy a weekend of coasters, cuisine, and crafters during Holiday Wine Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure Nov. 14 and 15. This memorable special event will kick off the sixth season of the theme park’s successful Holiday in the Park festival. Guests can sample locally-produced wines from eight New Jersey vineyards, nibble on wine fest fare from food trucks, and get a head start on their holiday shopping with homemade gifts from local artisans.

Festival tickets will provide access to Holiday in the Park with more than a million glittering lights, festive foods, world-class rides, and holiday entertainment. Six Flags worked in partnership with its epidemiologist consultants to create a safe holiday experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. Park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and all Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with single-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to attend Holiday in the Park.

Participating New Jersey Wineries:

Tomasello Winery

Wagonhouse Winery

DiMatteo Vineyards

Plagido’s Winery

Villari Vineyards

Valenzano Winery

Villa Milagro Vineyards

Salem Oak Vineyards

Food Trucks & Holiday Dining:

Cousins Maine Lobster food truck

Just Fork It food truck

Dan’s Waffles food truck

Holiday Feastival

Jolly S’mores

Holiday Wine Fest will take place in the park’s newly-themed Jolly Jamboree section and begin at 12:30 pm each day. Tickets are priced at $44.99 plus tax and include access to the theme park and wine event. Season Pass and Membership holders pay just $24.99 plus tax. This event has limited capacity and is expected to sell out.