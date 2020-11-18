ProSlide announces new patented water rides and Atlantis Aquaventure’s world record expansion

ProSlide Technology Inc. (“ProSlide”) – the industry leader in water ride design, technology, and manufacturing is proud to announce new design patent protection and a world-record expansion at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm. Atlantis Aquaventure Phase 3 is the most ambitious water park expansion in the world bringing together an extraordinary vision and the newest water ride technology. ProSlide is proud to be Atlantis’ trusted water ride partner for Phase 3.

Recently, ProSlide secured design patent protection for its exclusive RallyRACER water ride technology. RallyRACER is the world’s first and only head-first mat racer with multiple RallyPOINTS – flume sections where riders can see and hear other. With RallyPOINTS, RallyRACER water rides provide a true racing experience as riders come together and separate multiple times.

The design patent pending Dueling PIPElineBLAST is the world’s first and only true-dueling water coaster. These head-to-head water coaster flume sections bring racing to water coasters with powered, uphill RallyPOINTS. The reigning IAAPA Impact Award Winning Technology (2019), Atlantis Aquaventure Dubai will showcase the World’s Best Dueling Water Coaster.

“We’re thrilled to bring these industry-leading water rides to our Phase 3 water park expansion”, says Director of Operations at Aquaventure Dubai, Olivia Wyrick. “Together with ProSlide, we made sure that every water ride is the world’s best of its kind and we’re thrilled to bring real racing to our guests at Atlantis Aquaventure.”