New year starts with fun

Countdown has started for the 9th International Attractions-Events, Parks-Recreations Exhibition ATRAX 2021 organized by Tureks Uluslararası Fuarcılık. With its motto of ‘WE PLAY BIG’, the Exhibition is getting ready to kick start the sector between 4-6 February 2021 after a long break. ATRAX will be opening its doors at İstanbul Fuar Merkezi and will bring under the same roof, the leading global attraction facility investors, game and equipment manufacturers, event organizers, touristic facility owners, municipalities, hotels, shopping mall directors, construction companies, architects, corporations and suppliers.

As the rules of the game change across the world due to the global pandemic, ATRAX is getting ready to welcome an accumulated potential between 4-6 February 2021, as the first exhibition of the year as a renewed exhibition with high quality standards. With its ever-growing audience every year, the exhibition had hosted 180 exhibitors from 38 countries and 18000 visitors and is expected to host 190000 visitors from 40 countries this year.

“Big Games are played by Big Players”

Having taken on the mission of supporting revival of the sector and commerce with its motto of ‘We Play Big’, ATRAX will be announcing its sponsors with the “Big Games are played by Big Players” slogan. Among the above mentioned “big players” are Polin Waterparks which has become the Gold Sponsor and is a leading name with its innovative and creative products in the global market, as well as Dof Robotics. Nergis Aslan, General Manager of ATRAX organizer Tureks Uluslararası Fuarcılık, stated that ATRAX Exhibition will serve as a bridge to a new era after the current period of recession and that it will serve as a guide for new and upcoming projects by enabling the players of the sector to come together again.

‘’We now understand the value of fun ‘’

Aslan said ‘’During the period we were all locked down in our homes, we understood the value of hanging out together and having fun. We need more than ever to get back to those good old days. Life under lockdown is not a sustainable thing. We will continue our way by implementing personal protection measures like social distancing and using personal protective items and making this our main strategy. Nothing will be the same again. This is what we hear the most during the pandemic…What we all have in common in terms of our foresights is novelty and change. The world will rise again from the crisis and enter a new era of reconstruction. New models of production will emerge. No single society can isolate itself from change. This era is in fact the sound of the footsteps of the new world order. The players have been replaced; the game has changed. The rules of the game have changed as well. We don’t have the luxury to let things happen in their own way. We are renovating our business in order to reconstruct the future correctly. We are getting ready to come together for bigger projects in the new year. Together, we’ll be rearranging the game and we’ll be playing big”.