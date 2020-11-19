Lionsgate’s breakthrough Twilight Saga Ride wins THEA Award for Best New Attraction

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Lionsgate, which continues to unveil breakthrough location-based entertainment thrills throughout the world, has won a coveted Thea Award for “Outstanding Achievement for an Attraction” for its daring virtual reality adventure “The Twilight Saga: Midnight Ride” at Lionsgate Entertainment World—the world’s first vertical theme park, which premiered to guests in China last summer at Novotown in Hengqin.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Jenefer Brown, executive vice president and head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location-Based Entertainment. “Bringing amazing movie experiences to life with cutting-edge technologies in ways never before imagined is something we take great pride in. The action-packed Twilight Saga: Midnight Ride sets a new standard for VR attractions, and we’re honored that our talented team has been recognized for this achievement.”

The Twilight Saga: Midnight Ride invites guests to race with Jacob and the Black Pack Wolves on a thrilling VR dirt bike escape through the moonlit woods while being relentlessly pursued by bloodthirsty newborn vampires. Created in partnership with Lai Sun Group and an attraction design team comprised of Thinkwell Group, Cavu Designwerks, Dreamcraft Attractions and Framestore, this world’s first VR motorcycle attraction utilizes individual user-controlled motion bases, force-feedback actuators, physical haptics, scent technology and environmental effects to immerse enthralled guests in the spectacularly verdant Pacific-Northwest forest of Forks from “The Twilight Saga” for an epic ride. Guests have agency over their bikes and can choose their own path. They can also ride together in groups to experience the virtual adventure with family and friends.

“Midnight Ride has quickly established itself as one of the most popular and beloved attractions in the park,” said Lionsgate Entertainment World General Manager Selena Magill. “Guests have never experienced anything quite like it before and are eager to create their own adventures again and again.” The diversified portfolio of Lionsgate-branded attractions and events that have debuted in the past three years include the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate Dubai theme park, the Official Saw Escape Room in Las Vegas, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, the Now You See Me Live touring magic show and La La Land live-to-film global concert tours. Additionally, Lionsgate has multiple live experiences in development and is also adapting several of its acclaimed intellectual properties to the Broadway stage, including the long-running television series “Nashville” and the film sensation “Wonder.”