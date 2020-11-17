International Rides Management supplies more classic rides to Historic Arnold’s Park in Iowa

Returning for a third time, IRM was chosen again to supply Historic Arnold’s Park with additional rides to complement their current lineup of classic and vintage rides. Most recently, IRM provided a vintage Allan Herschell Mad Mouse to the ride lineup in 2019. For the 2020 season, IRM supplied 2 classic rides from the recently liquidated Lakemont Park (Altoona, PA). Opening this summer were seven refurbished bumper cars along with the 1965 Eyerly Aircraft Octopus show stopper that debuted after Arnold’s briefly closed in June for a Covid precaution period.

Sam Shurgott, IRM President said, “When Arnold’s Park briefly closed in early June, this gave their team time to install the refurbished Octopus. Its new pink sweeps shine bright in the summer sun and the new green LED light package casts an incredible glow in the evening. We heard rumors of a large octopus sighting in the adjacent Lake Okoboji, and this rumor was for real!”

IRM sent Ohio-native Bob Lisko to assist with reopening the Octopus and is now working on the Arrow flume. Lisko has done a great job for IRM packing and shipping many of these classic rides including the Joyland Mad Mouse which recently made its way to Arnolds Park.

The Boji Falls Log Flume (Arrow 1970) is also under refurbishment. Also brokered 20 years ago by Mr. Shurgott, the classic Arrow ride recently turned 50 years old and will return next summer with support from the IRM Team and continue to provide thrills for many years to some.

“I really enjoy working with the exceptional team at Arnold’s Park. As a former Conneaut Lake Park employee, Arnold’s provides similar family summer fun with classic rides on a relaxing lakefront setting,” said Shurgott. “It’s easy to assist where needed when it comes to classic summertime fun.” “Jeff Vierkant and Marshall Doeden are about as easy to talk to as anyone in the friendly mid-west”.