Industry icon Harold Hudson to keynote AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AIMS International, the unmatched leader in amusement safety education, is pleased to announce Harold Hudson, president and CEO AAPRA Associates, will deliver the keynote address at the 2021 Virtual Safety Seminar.

Prior to joining AAPRA, Harold Hudson spent more than 21 years with Six Flags Theme Parks as the senior vice president of engineering and development. He has extensive knowledge in ride and attractions development, theme park development and park operations, capital planning, and the evaluation of ride systems and manufacturers.

Harold was a founding member of the ASTM F24 Standards Committee and serves on several industry standards and safety commissions and panels where his knowledge of technical safety issues often leads to industry change. He has been a leading advocate of systems that accommodate disabled guests. Valued as a consultant, Harold conducts independent engineering reviews and he is often called as a safety and expert witness in legal proceedings after complicated incidents in our industry.

“Harold is an icon in the amusement industry and a driving force behind many of today’s industry wide safety standards,” said AIMS International Executive Director MJ Brewer. “We are thrilled to have him delivering this year’s keynote address.”

In 2016, Harold was the inaugural AIMS International Safety Award winner and will present this year’s award during his keynote on Monday, January 11, 2021. Presented annually, this prestigious award goes to the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry.

With safety as the industry’s number one priority for guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms; the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others. Nominations for the AIMS International Safety Award will be accepted through December 1, 2020. Nomination forms can be found on the AIMS International website, aimsintl.org under awards.

For those that still need to register, it is not too late to secure the Early Bird registration today at aimsintl.org.