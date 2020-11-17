It’s magical. It’s unbelievable.

And, it might be the boldest, biggest promotion in the 104-year history of The Big E, as it eyes a grand return of the Fair in 2021 – the surprise sale of Golden Ticket Lifetime Passes to the Fair for just 100 lucky customers.

The Golden Ticket will be sold on the Fair’s website – www.TheBigE.com – on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 beginning at 10am until the tickets are gone. The $1,000 Ticket will offer lifetime admission to The Big E for its holder and an accompanying guest, along with free parking and a host of annual surprises and benefits.

“The Golden Ticket offers a lifetime of wonder for its lucky purchasers and their guests, offering years and years of the Fair as a VIP forever,” said Eugene J. Cassidy, President and CEO of Eastern States Exposition. “This is the time of year we typically put one fair to bed and begin the long, exciting road to the next one. With the unfortunate derailment in 2020, we are fully committed to making the 2021 edition our greatest yet. The Golden Ticket is the ideal promotion to get underway with style and sizzle.”

Today in West Springfield, Mass., Cassidy welcomed a Loomis armored truck delivering the 100 tickets to The Big E fairgrounds in dramatic fashion, kicking off the sales effort.

“We are so appreciative of our many superfans from throughout the Northeast, who have shared their many memories of the Fair and have supported us, even in this difficult time,” Cassidy added. “These special friends have boosted our small business vendors and partners and, have been such a bright light for our entire Fair family. I know that many will enjoy the opportunity to buy one of these Golden Tickets, perhaps give as a gift or share with a family member – and all the while, elevate and embrace our non-profit mission, supporting agriculture, education and community.”

Additional details about the Golden Ticket and promotion are available at www.TheBigE.com/GoldenTicket Purchased tickets will be delivered to recipients in time for the holiday gift-giving season.

The Big E has already begun to announce plans for 2021, including a headlining concert with Country superstar Brad Paisley.