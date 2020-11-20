Funplex Myrtle Beach holds ground breaking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A transformation is taking place to the parking lot located on North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beac. Just steps from the beach, sitework beginning on the new Funplex Myrtle Beach.

Promising a big punch in a compact footprint, Funplex Myrtle Beach was designed to maximize every square foot. Tropically themed, Myrtle Beach’s newest edition will feature seven family-thrill rides surrounding a walk-up bar and restaurant.

Designed for families and thrill seekers alike, rides will be themed to match the Grand Strand beach vibe and include the tallest, interactive Tower Planes (Visa) ride on the market, a first-of-its-kind in North America. All rides will be encompassed by the track a custom Big Air Coaster (Visa). All attractions were proided in deals brokered by Rides 4 U of Somerville, New Jersey.

“The Funplex Myrtle Beach has been a long time in the making” said Funplex CEO Brian Williams. “And we are excited to finally break ground on our next generation of family fun!”

Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill, Funplex Myrtle Beach’s new bar and restaurant, will feature signature food and drink options just steps from the beach. This two-sided, walk-up bar and restaurant will offer 8 domestic and local draft beers, custom frozen drinks and traditional bar and seafood options.

The general contractor selected for the new amusement park is family-owned Chancel HRT, Inc. The architect is Nathan Rapp of Insight Design Architects, LLC with engineering and design work provided by Myrtle Beach-based Development Resource Group, LLC.

Rezoned as an “amusement zone” last year, The Funplex design received Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approval in June and began in mid-November with plans to complete construction and open in Spring 2021.