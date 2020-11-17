Fun Spot America receives Harris Rosen Philanthropic Award

ORLANDO — The International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce launched the Harris Rosen Philanthropic Award in 2017 recognizing local businesses or person who demonstrate exceptional philanthropic work. Today, this annual award was given to Fun Spot America Theme Parks, as a result of their generosity through their Golden Rule Campaign.

The Golden Rule Campaign has crafted a culture of giving throughout the parks over the last 22 years, treating others the way you want to be treated. After receiving the Award, CEO John Jr. Arie challenged the audience to adopt a simple 7 step Golden Rule program molded after “Love Works”, by Joel Manby. He asked that over the next 21 days they practice patience, kindness, trustfulness, selflessness, truthfulness, forgiveness, and dedication. “These 7 steps will make you a better person. It’s worked in our parks and has taken us above the rest. I’m truly proud of our team” said John Jr.

In the last two years Fun Spot American has given more than $475,000 to local charities in Orlando. The park has also been the host for the Central Florida Region St. Jude’s National Run/Walk. Other local charities Fun Spot employees fundraise for include Compassionate Hearts and Hands foundation, Cancer Research, UCP, Autism Speaks, and more. Past recipients of this award include SeaWorld, and Universal Orlando.