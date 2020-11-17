Family Entertainment Group (FEG) partners with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas with expansive cutting-edge arcade

Family Entertainment Group has partnered with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to open an expansive arcade and fun center in Round Rock, Texas. Family Entertainment Group has worked with the team at Kalahari since 2008 when they took on arcade operations at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Sandusky location in Ohio. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas will be the fourth location working with Family Entertainment Group. The Round Rock location celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The other Kalahari locations are in Wisconsin Dells, WI and Pocono Mountains, PA.

At the Round Rock, Texas location, Family Entertainment Group operates over 85,000 square feet of play space. The game floor features nearly 250 pieces of game equipment, including multi-player games, redemption, video, cranes and more. Family Entertainment Group also operates two custom crafted Escape Rooms, multiple Virtual Reality experiences, an XD Motion Theater, a Mirror Maze, a Lazer Frenzy, and Kids Play Area.

Additionally, the location features a large, custom designed, 1,400 square foot, walk-in Prize Store called the Trophy Room. The highly themed shopping experience provides prizes for guests of all ages.