Dollywood unveils Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Because traditional fuzzy slippers, tacky ties and boring blenders may not be on many Christmas lists this season, Dollywood’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials provide gift giving excitement that includes memory-making moments families can enjoy throughout 2021. Additionally, the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass returns after its well-received debut in 2020.

While traditional items are certainly popular holiday gifts, more gift givers are turning to experiences as a unique and meaningful way to show their loved ones they care. Not only do these experiential gifts offer an alternative to the traditional Christmas present, they often include the opportunity to create special memories that will last long after the batteries have died, the toys have been put on the shelf and the Christmas cookies are all gone.

Dollywood season passes have always been a favorite gift, but these special offers—all of which can be found at Dollywood.com/cyberweekend—make them an even better value this year. For anyone who purchases a 2021 two-park Super Pass on Black Friday, the pass will be upgraded to include the basic Dollywood’s Splash Country Dining Plan—a savings of $40 per pass. The dining plan allows the passholder to receive a free meal and snack every time they visit Dollywood’s Splash Country. The offer is available only for new online pass purchases made Friday, Nov. 27.

On Cyber Monday, a refill mug—which includes $.99 refills on fountain drinks all season—comes with the purchase of every 2021 Dollywood season pass. Those who purchase a 2021 two-park Super Pass on Nov. 30 receive an upgraded refill mug which provides free refills through the end of the 2021 season. The offer is available only for new online pass purchases made Monday, Nov. 30. Season passes purchased through either offer may be used immediately for this season’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival. The passes also receive the other available benefits that come with all Dollywood season passes.

One of the most popular passes from last season—the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass—is back for 2021, allowing children born in 2016 or 2017 to visit Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country through the end of the 2021 season for free. Inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, this pass allows imaginations to roam as kids explore the fun and wonder of Dollywood. More details can be found at Dollywood.com/Pre-K. The deadline for registration is Feb. 7, 2021.

Guests looking to experience the awe-inspiring atmosphere of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa also have a Black Friday weekend special that provides rates as low as $109 per night. Those booking between Nov. 27 and 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 30 can find the special rates on most stays Dec. 1, 2020 – March 11, 2021 (blackout dates apply). As always, guests at DreamMore Resort may take advantage of free parking, free wi-fi, and free transportation to Dollywood theme park on operating days.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins provide spectacular views and luxurious accommodations, and this additional Black Friday weekend offer allows families to spend time together in style. Guests who reserve their stay between Nov. 27 and 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 30 can book five nights and only pay for four nights for any visit Jan. 3 – March 11, 2021 (blackout dates apply).

With Christmas approaching and the calendar set to turn from 2020, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas (now – Jan. 3, 2021) is poised to wrap guests in the warm light of timeless family traditions, new memories and joyous time spent together. Thanks in part to the glow of more than five million gleaming Christmas lights and a dazzling new holiday fireworks show, guests can bask in the memories of days gone by while embracing the hope of tomorrow. No matter what activities are on the Christmas list this year, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is sure to shine a familiar light on holiday traditions that families will share and cherish for years to come.