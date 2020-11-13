Construction starts on Liseberg’s indoor water park Oceana

After years of planning, the construction can now start on Liseberg’s year-round, indoor water park. The water park – that will be named Oceana – is the second part of Liseberg’s expansion project, marking the parks centennial in 2023. With unique themes and 14 water attractions, the experience will be unlike anything else on the north European market.

Last year construction started on the first part of Liseberg’s expansion project, the park-integrated Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel. Now construction of the second part will begin – the indoor water park Oceana. The building of the hotel and water park is an important step on Liseberg’s journey towards becoming a year-round destination.

The water park will, like the hotel, have a unique theme, inspired by Gothenburg’s history and the Swedish East India Company, combined with Liseberg’s own unique DNA. With a gross area of 13 600 m² indoors, and 4 000 m² outdoors, guests will be able to enjoy everything from toddler pools to thrilling water rides. The park has been designed by one of Sweden’s leading architects, Wingårdhs, and the water attractions will be designed and manufactured by WhiteWater.

“In addition to a highly themed environment, the park offers a lot of new features – and not just for the Swedish market. These includes the first six-person raft rides in Europe, and the highest mega-drop Master Blaster in the World.” – says Thomas Sjöstrand, CPO of Liseberg’s Expansion Project.

The construction of Oceana will take approximately three years and represents an investment of 110 million Euros. With a capacity up to 1750 guests simultaneously, Oceana will be one of the largest water parks in northern Europe.

“We live in highly uncertain times, but both Liseberg – and our industry – will get through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Liseberg expansion project does not just represent an investment to counter this crisis – but an investment in Liseberg’s next centennial.” – says Andreas Veilstrup Andersen, CEO of the Liseberg Group.

The construction of Oceana, which will open Q1 2024, will include the first two phases of the water park. The park will be continuously expanded with new attractions and experiences in the years following its opening.