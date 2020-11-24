Buy with confidence this holiday season! Morey’s Piers offers deep discounts on summer fun

THE WILDWOODS, N.J. — Handcrafting family fun for over 50 years, Morey’s Piers, located on the boardwalk of the Wildwoods, NJ, is excited to welcome guests back to Mariner’s Pier for the unofficial start to summer on May 8th, 2021 with Surfside and Adventure piers scheduled to open at the end of May. For the water park lovers, Raging Waters is scheduled to re-open on June 12th with Ocean Oasis to follow in mid-June.

Safe Play Promise

As the world adjusted to new travel norms and expectations, so too did Morey’s Piers. When given the green light to open in July, Morey’s Piers rolled out their Safe Play Promise. These strengthened procedures were designed to give guests an even greater confidence in visiting the piers and to provide them with the best possible experience within the health and safety guidelines. While Morey’s Piers was unable to provide their full line up of offerings and events in 2020, they were able to safely open various facilities including: two piers with rides, one water park, three restaurants, and various food, beverage, and game stands.

“The events of 2020 certainly reshaped our operating plan but I’m really proud of our team for making the necessary adjustments to enable our guests to still have the best possible experience,” said Will Morey, 2nd Generation owner of Morey Piers. “We learned a lot and have many takeaways from this past summer that we are using in our operating plans for next summer.”

Morey’s Piers Annual Holiday Sale

From now through January 8, 2021 savvy shoppers can buy with confidence and enjoy savings up to 40% for a season of wild rides and water park admission.

The classic seaside attraction’s signature Wild Pass offers unlimited summer fun for $275, a savings of $75 from the retail value of $350. The Wild Pass consists of one ride wristband per day valid for rides on all three piers and all-day access to both beachfront water parks: Ocean Oasis Water Park and Beach Club and Raging Waters Water Park. Additional Wild Pass savings are available for seniors, 65 and older.

The Wild Water Park Pass, a pass for water park admission only, is priced at $160 (regularly $200). The Wild Water Park Pass is good for one all-day water park wristband per day.

NEW! Multi Visit Pass, a pass that entitles holder to (4) visits during the 2021 season. Pass is valid for a water park OR pier wristband plus 15% off food, beverage and retail for $140 (regularly $175). Purchase a Multi Visit Pass on or before Cyber Monday and save an additional $20.

Gift givers will also find an array of thoughtful stocking stuffers, such as:

Pier and Water Park Packs: The more you buy the more you save on admission. Purchase 4-8 individual admissions for $50/ticket (regularly $59/ticket) or a 10-pack of individual admissions for $425, saving Holiday Sale shoppers $165 from the retail value of $590. Individual vouchers are great for splitting up and never expire.

The more you buy the more you save on admission. Purchase 4-8 individual admissions for $50/ticket (regularly $59/ticket) or a 10-pack of individual admissions for $425, saving Holiday Sale shoppers $165 from the retail value of $590. Individual vouchers are great for splitting up and never expire. Winter Holiday Ticket Cards: Discounted ride tickets that never expire. Purchase 75 tickets for $55, 150 tickets for $105, or 250 tickets for $155. Ticket cards can be used by more than one person.

Discounted ride tickets that never expire. Purchase 75 tickets for $55, 150 tickets for $105, or 250 tickets for $155. Ticket cards can be used by more than one person. Tram Car Ticket Book: Includes 25 one-way rides on the tram for $60.

Buy with Confidence!

This season, Morey’s Piers is giving holiday shoppers some peace of mind with their “Buy with Confidence” guarantee. Shoppers can stress less knowing that if their circumstances change this summer, or Morey’s Piers is unable to open for the season, all purchases are eligible to be converted to a Morey’s Piers gift certificate. This gift certificate will be valid for future purchases including, pier or water park admission, food and beverage purchases, or merchandise from Morey’s retail shops.

Order online by visiting moreyspiers.com/tickets. Pricing does not include applicable tax. Hours of operation and opening dates are subject to change. For more information on Morey’s Piers, visit www.moreyspiers.com.