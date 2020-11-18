AIMS Safety Seminar: You’ve got questions? We’ve got answers!

Moving the 2021 AIMS International Safety Seminar to virtual has created a learning curving for all of us. Thank you for your patience as we continue to plan for the best virtual safety seminar the attractions industry has to offer. Here are answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Do I have to sit in front of my computer for all 40 hours in one week to earn my 4.0 CEUs? No. Registered attendees have

three weeks to complete all 40 hours of learning content. Sessions will be available online through January 29, 2021.

If I register for the Virtual Safety Seminar today, can I defer payment until a later date?Yes. Simply choose the Purchase Order or Check options on the payment page and you will be emailed an invoice that you will have up to 30 days to pay.

Are there scholarships available for this year’s AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar?

Yes. Take advantage of either the IAAPA Alan Ramsay Scholarship or the OABA Scholarship. Both scholarships pay the full seminar tuition – over 120 hours of content! CEUs are also included in the scholarship.

Will I have the opportunity to take a certification exam in 2021?Yes. AIMS will have both an on-line exam and in-person regional testing events available for those interested in earning a new AIMS certification. Exam locations will be released by January 2021.

Do I have to be an AIMS member to get the best pricing available?No. Members and non-members alike are eligible for a limited time to receive the early-bird pricing of $495, but hurry and register – it won’t last long!

Do I have to pay extra for a CEU certificate?No. CEUs are included in the AIMS seminar tuition.

If your question was not answered above, please call or email!

REGISTER NOW: https://aimsintl.org/aims-international-safety-seminar