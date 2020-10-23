Zierer provides rides for new theme park

TICILAND – A brand new theme park equipped with four (4) ZIERER rides just recently opened its doors in Switzerland / Stein am Rhein close to the German border. Zierer therefore delivered a Wave Swinger, Family Tower, Kontiki and Force Two Family Coaster. Zierer is well-known for their product portfolio to equip a complete family park. Currently there are more amusement rides in production for Great Britain, Germany, Asia etc. and our complete team as well as the Service Department is available for our valued customers worldwide at any time. The After Sales team will also be pleased to assist with guidance, realization and best practice regarding any Corona safety precautions as well as any other service matters or refurbishment to existing installations.



