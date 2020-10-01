Winter Efteling adds a new Winter Garden for 2020

Visitors to Efteling – the fairytale theme park in the south of Holland – will enjoy the warm and wintery atmosphere of Winter Efteling, opening for 11 weeks from 16 November 2020. Now in its 22nd year, Winter Efteling emphasises the theme park’s year-round offering when it is transformed into an enchanting winter experience with festive garlands, crackling wood burning stoves and thousands of twinkling lights. New this year is the Warme Winter Weide winter garden: an open-air section within the park featuring (partly covered) seating, catering, stalls and live entertainment. There will also be bonfires where visitors can warm up while enjoying a snack and a drink.

A visit to Winter Efteling has to be booked in advance with reservations opening from 19 October on efteling.com .

Winter attractions

In order for visitors to maintain a 1.5 metre social distance between groups, the indoor ice rink, the cross-country ski track and the Winter Efteling Illusions will not take place. Instead of the ice rink, this year the Warme Winter Weide winter garden will offer guests an open-air space to relax, enjoy the wintery wonderland atmosphere. In addition, the watercoaster De Vliegende Hollander (The Flying Dutchman) will stay open during the Christmas holidays (until 3 January 2021) if weather conditions allow.

“We are very happy that Winter Efteling can take place again this year, including the beautiful addition of our Warme Winter Weide winter garden. As in previous years, the Fairytale Forest is beautifully illuminated at night, there is winter entertainment again and every evening ends with the spectacular Aquanuara water show. In these unusual times, we have had to make some adjustments, but we expect visitors to be enchanted with the winter atmosphere in the park as always,” says Koen Sanders, Efteling’s Commerce, Creation & Development Director.

Entertainment

There will be live entertainment in the new the new Warme Winter Weide winter garden. On weekdays, one of the Fairytale Forest inhabitants will sing winter songs, while at the weekends De Lichtpuntjes Gospel Singers will perform. Fire Prince Kendrik and Snow Princess Jelka will welcome all visitors to Winter Efteling at the main entrance. During the Christmas holidays, Mr. and Mrs. Time will warm up visitors with a musical performance in the Carousel Theatre.

New Year’s Eve

Once again, visitors can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Efteling. Instead of the usual fireworks show, there will be an enchanting light show that can be seen from anywhere in the park allowing everyone to usher in the new year in a special way without having to gather in large groups.