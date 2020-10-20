Time for a ‘station’ break

While the dust has just settled on Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s 2020 season, the maintenance staff at the Middlebury, Conn., lakeside property wasted no time in prepping for next year. Sections of the Saturation Station interactive modular water play area have been repainted (first two photos) and are ready to be reinstalled in Quassy’s Splash Away Bay waterpark. Saturation Station made its debut in 2003 as the first WaterColors ® installment worldwide by industry supplier SCS Interactive. Since then, the waterpark has witnessed four major expansion projects and today features 15 slides, a splash pad – and of course – the ever-popular Saturation Station. The modular water play area is shown on July 4, 2003, in the photo titled Saturation Station Overview. (Quassy photos)