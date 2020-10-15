The newest ADG mountain coaster is now North America’s longest mountain coaster!

COHOES, N.Y. — ADG Mountainsides is proud to announce the opening of their latest mountain coaster at the US Olympic Venue in Lake Placid, New York. At 7,000 ft long, it takes the title of the longest mountain coaster in North America and travels alongside the 1980 Olympic bobsled track. The coaster opened for its first ride on Sunday, October 11 with the necessary COVID precautions in place.

One of the most noteworthy features of the ADG Mountain Coaster includes a timed audio system that allows visitors to experience what it was like to be an Olympic bobsledder during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid. “When you’re going up, it has audio playing in the mountain coaster, which is the first of its kind for any of the new mountain coasters. The soundtrack is narrated by John Morgan whose voice you will recognize from the popular movie ‘Cool Runnings’” notes Elise Ruocco, Communications at ORDA.

Olympic inspired commentary accompanies riders as they zig and zag their way down the mountain through all the exciting twists and turns that were designed by the track engineers at ADG to replicate the historic bob sled track; with a few additional 360-degree turns were also included into the ride just for fun!

“The Coaster follows the alignment of the 1932 & 1980 Olympic Bobsled track as it descends the mountain. The views are amazing, and the curves get your heart pounding,” ORDA President & CEO Mike Pratt said in a press release.

With speeds up to 25 mph possible, and Olympic themed carts designed to seat two riders comfortably and match the look and feel of a bobsled, the driver controls how slow or fast their cart goes down the mountain.

“The Cliffside Coaster is one of our latest and most thrilling additions to the Olympic Regional Development Authority venues, and part of our ongoing effort to modernize the entire Mt. Van Hoevenberg complex,” said Governor Cuomo of NYS, “This revitalization is transforming the complex into a year-round provider of excitement and entertainment for both athletes and families, which will attract more summer visitors and provide a critical boost to local businesses as we work to build back better.”