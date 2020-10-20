Stern Pinball enhances sales team

CHICAGO, Ill. — Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the appointment of Edward (Eddie) Yates as Help Desk Customer Service Technical Support Engineer.

Eddie will report to the Director of Technical Support, Patrick Powers. Stern added Eddie to strengthen its Service Department as pinball sales continue to grow at a rapid pace. Eddie brings over a decade of technical experience, working as a Lead Service Technician for Abt Electronics and as a Lead Installer for Appliance Warehouse. Eddie brings a strong understanding of technical skills in addition to having a high level of compassion for handling difficult business to consumer issues.

“Stern is committed to investing in customer service and technical support dedicated to keeping up with our rapidly growing business. Eddie will fit right in with the Stern family, offering top notch technical experience with a proven history of exceptional customer service,” said Gary Stern, CEO of Stern Pinball.