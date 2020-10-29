Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights holiday tradition returns

HOUSTON — Guests will embark on a festive adventure and continue the Space City tradition this holiday season during Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights, presented by Reliant. It’s an immersive holiday lights tradition bringing guests the most interactive and technologically advanced light display in Texas nightly Nov. 14 through Jan. 3.

“Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Lights is a one-of-kind holiday adventure bringing science and technology to life for people of all ages,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO, Space Center Houston. “See LED lights and interactive displays lighting up the center and some of the rarest space artifacts in the world.”

In partnership with Reliant, Space Center Houston is expanding Galaxy Lights this year to include exciting new wonders. Guests will experience two high-tech kinetic light shows, supported by JSC Federal Credit Union, including a new show, where dozens of suspended lights move in precise choreographed sequences to music above the Main Plaza.

In a new outdoor path, guests will walk through a 200-foot LED light tunnel made of more than 250,000 lights synchronized to festive holiday music. Explore the solar system through massive models of each planet along the path, including an all-new up-lit, laser-etched acrylic silhouette sculpture.

“At Reliant, lighting up the holidays is what we do best, and Galaxy Lights is sure to bring the holiday cheer this year,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “We hope the community enjoys this unique and safe holiday experience.”

Located at the Independence Plaza experience, supported by Texas Children’s Hospital, guests can hop onto a new interactive light pad, supported by BHP, made of 143 multicolor platforms under the wing of the historic shuttle carrier aircraft. Watch snowflakes falling on a massive projection wall and the occasional snowfall from a snow machine. Snap a selfie in the Earth photo station and the new snow globe photo station. Grab a bite and experience the holiday atmosphere at the s’more pits, sip hot cocoa and enjoy holiday food and beverages available for purchase.

This year’s Galaxy Lights celebrates the 20th anniversary of continuous human habitation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with an all-new Lights Around the World display surrounding the new permanent outdoor exhibit, a flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. See six aluminum 20-foot trees representing Space Station partners including the United States, Canada, Japan, Russia and the European Space Agency surrounded by multicolor glowing stars among the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The trees are decorated culturally as a tribute to each partner nation. At the tip of the Falcon 9, take a photo with a 15-foot wreath made of all the ISS partner flags. Walk underneath a massive 40-foot-tall, 100-foot-long sparkling shooting star set nearby the SpaceX Falcon 9 exhibit.

See a 20-foot twinkling tree with swirling and blinking multicolor lights and watch an interactive show, “Let There Be Light,” to learn about science behind starlight as well as how lighting conditions aboard the International Space Station affects astronauts.

Watch an original film “Holidays in Space” that includes real footage of astronauts celebrating the holidays as well as interviews with retired astronauts about what it was like celebrating in space. Don’t miss demonstrations of how batteries power lights and learn how LED lights work on a light wall. Stargaze at an indoor meteor shower before stepping out onto the Zero-G Diner patio to marvel at large 3-D holiday décor. Galaxy Lights, presented by Reliant, is one of Space Center Houston’s many immersive, interactive experiences that inspires space enthusiasts of all ages. Galaxy Lights admission tickets are $19.95 for the public, $15.95 for members and ages three and younger get free admission. For more information about activities and tickets during this unique holiday adventure, visit spacecenter.org/galaxylights.