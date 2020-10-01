Prospering during a pandemic: Embed supports Ticket Time in opening a new business & new pop-up arcade

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is proud to partner with Ticket Time, located in Queensland, Australia, to open their new business and pop-up arcade by providing their integrated cashless business solution.

Opening up a brand new arcade amid a global pandemic would have many raising their eyebrows, but not Luke Phillips, Owner of Ticket Time. Ticket Time opened in June 2020, just in time for the school holidays in Australia, and immediately encountered the business challenge of Australian inter-state travel restrictions (and border closures), severely impacting tourism revenue. With limited staff, plus the challenge of implementing extensive COVID government-mandated regulations for operation, like capacity management, guest arrival check-in for tracking and tracing purposes, social distancing requirements, etc., Luke Phillips knew he needed to implement a system that can act as a “staff member” without compromising the customer experience.

Ticket Time took advantage of Embed’s self-service kiosk, giving customers the quick convenience of reloading their game cards and checking balances without having to wait in line. On top of his physical store, Luke seized the opportunity and worked with a local mall operator to set up a Pop-Up Arcade. The Pop-Up Arcade is unmanned, and anyone with an existing Ticket Time game card can use them at his pop-up arcade.

Luke reiterated, “The biggest improvement that helped our business is installing the Embed Kiosk. With smaller staffing needs during this time, this machine has been so valuable for us because it takes the pressure off our staff in busier times. It’s the best investment machine I have purchased.”



Within six weeks of opening, Ticket Time generated $17K in revenue while saving $7K in extra wages simply by utilizing the Embed Kiosk and cashless system.

To hear why Luke Phillips selected the Embed system, what he thinks about the after-sales service and support, and how the system will grow as his business grows, hear his interview here.

“During these uncertain and unprecedented times, I’m so grateful to weather this storm together with partners like Ticket Time, who not only focus on surviving but thriving. It’s incredibly rewarding and inspiring to have partners like Luke Phillips, who view the world through a lens of opportunity. Helping our customers lower their operating costs while driving higher profit and achieving their business goals is the core of everything we do at Embed.” said Daniel Hudson, Global Head of Sales, Embed.