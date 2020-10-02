New coalition of public and private sector leaders call on Congress to act on COVID relief before election
By amusementtoday | October 2, 2020
WASHINGTON D.C. —COVID RELIEF NOW, a new coalition of nearly 225 major public and private sector groups across the U.S., today called for “No Recess without Relief” imploring Congress to not leave town for the 2020 elections without passing additional COVID economic relief – stating millions of jobs and survival of small businesses as well as vital government services are on the line.
The coalition stated that if Congress fails to act, millions of employees will be furloughed or terminated; millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment insurance pandemic benefits; hundreds of thousands of companies will be at risk of closing their doors forever; and the vast majority of state and local governments will have to curtail critical services in order to balance budgets due to a decline in tax revenue.
Below is the text of a letter signed by coalition members that was sent to Congress today. Here is a link to a pdf of the letter and quote from one of the founding members, Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. The new coalition held a national press call this morning. (Link to audio of full press call).
“It’s time for Congress to put politics aside and prioritize the many businesses and employees in the hardest-hit industries. Millions of jobs and the livelihoods of people who have built their small business for decades are just withering away because Congress has done nothing. America’s hotel industry is on the brink of collapse. We can’t afford to let thousands of small businesses die and all of the jobs associated with them be lost for many years.” Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
COVID RELIEF NOW COALITION LETTER TO CONGRESS
Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer and Leader McCarthy,
We are writing to implore you to reach a bipartisan deal on legislation to prevent catastrophic economic harm that would result if Congress does not pass additional emergency relief before adjourning for the election. Support for furloughed or laid off employees, critical infrastructure, small businesses, educational institutions, first responders, and all state and local governments that are addressing the ongoing public health and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are priorities we strongly believe require an immediate and unified response from our federal government.
The undersigned groups represent a diverse cross section of our country and our economy, with the public and private sectors coming together to respectfully demand that Democrats and Republicans alike come together to pass additional COVID economic relief legislation.
Our employees, businesses, and constituents cannot wait for additional federal aid to come in December 2020 or March 2021. If Congress fails to act, millions of employees will be furloughed or terminated; millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment insurance pandemic benefits; hundreds of thousands of companies will be at risk of closing their doors forever; and the vast majority of state and local governments will have to curtail critical services in order to balance budgets due to a decline in tax revenue.
This is a pivotal moment. Congress needs to rise to the occasion and cast partisanship aside to provide a lifeline to get through this pandemic. Congress’ failure to act now will result in negative economic ramifications that will reverberate for decades.
Thank you for your continued hard work and tireless leadership during these unprecedented times.
Sincerely,
The COVID RELIEF NOW Coalition
Airlines for America
Airport Ground Transportation Association
Airports Council International – North America
Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association
Alabama Tourism Partnership, Inc.
Alabama Travel Council, Inc.
Alaska Hotel & Lodging Association
American Apparel & Footwear Association
American Association of Airport Executives
American Bus Association
American Dental Association
American Gaming Association
American Hotel & Lodging Association
American Lighting Association
American Mold Builders Association
American Supply Association
American Veterinary Medical Association
Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association
Arkansas Hospitality Association
Asian American Hotel Owners Association
Building America’s Future
California Hotel & Lodging Association
California Retailers Association
Casino Association of Indiana
Central Missouri Independent Electrical Contractors Association
Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors
Central Texas Chapter Independent Electrical Contractors
Club Management Association of America
Coalition of Franchisee Associations
Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association
Commercial Food Equipment Service Association
Community Leaders of America
Connecticut Lodging Association
Convenience Distribution Association
Deadwood Gaming Association
Delaware Hotel & Lodging Association
Events Industry Council
Florida East Coast Independent Electrical Contractors
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association
Florida Retail Federation
Florida West Coast Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors
Foodservice Equipment Distributors Association
Franchise Business Services (representing Buffalo Wild Wings
franchisees)
Georgia Chapter, Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc.
Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association
Georgia Retailers
Global Business Travel Association
Global Cold Chain Alliance
Go LIVE Together
Golf Course Superintendents Association of America
GOPAC Education Fund
Hospitality Maine
Hospitality Minnesota
Hotel Association of New York City
Hotel Association of Washington DC
Illinois Casino Gaming Association
Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association
Illinois Retail Merchants Association
Independent Bakers Association
Independent Electrical Contractors
Independent Electrical Contractors Dakotas, Inc
Independent Electrical Contractors, Atlanta Chapter, Inc.
Independent Show Organizers
Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association
Indiana Retail Council
International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions
International Association of Exhibitions and Events
International Association of Venue Managers
International Council of Shopping Centers
International Franchise Association
Iowa Gaming Association
Kansas Chamber
Kansas Retail Council
Latino Hotel Association
Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Louisiana Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus
Louisiana Travel Association
Maryland Association of Chain Drug Stores
Maryland Food Industry Council
Maryland Hotel & Lodging Association
Maryland Retailers Association
Massachusetts Lodging Association
Meeting Professionals International
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association
Michigan Retailers Association
Mississippi Hospitality & Gaming Association
Missouri Retailers Association
Missouri Tire Industry Association
Montana Lodging & Hospitality Association
National Airport Parking Industry Trade Association
National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and
Developers
National Association of Counties
National Association of Theatre Owners
National Association of Trailer Manufacturers
National Association of Women Business Owners
National Automatic Merchandising Association
National Club Association
National Community Pharmacists Association
National Conference of State Legislatures
National Employment Opportunity Network
National Federation of Independent Business
National Fisheries Institute
National Franchisee Association
National Golf Course Owners Association
National Governors Association
National Independent Talent Organization
National Independent Venue Association
National League of Cities
National Parking Association
National Ready Mixed Concrete Association
National Restaurant Association
National Retail Federation
National Small Business Association
National Tooling and Machining Association
Near Airport Parking Industry Trade Association
Nebraska Hotel & Lodging Association
Nebraska Retail Federation
Nevada Hotel & Lodging Association
Nevada Resort Association
New Hampshire Retail Association
New Jersey Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors
New Jersey Hotel & Lodging Association
New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association
New York State Tourism Industry Association
North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers
North American Die Casting Association
North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association
North Carolina Retail Merchants Association
Northwest Pennsylvania Independent Electrical Contractors
Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association
Ohio Travel Association
Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association
Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association
Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association
Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association
Pet Industry Distributors Association
Portland Cement Association
Precision Machined Products Association
Precision Metalforming Association
Produce Marketing Association
Professional Beauty Association
Recording Academy
Regulatory Management Counselors, P.C.
Retail Association of Maine
Retail Council of New York State
Retail Merchants of Hawaii
Retailers Association of Massachusetts
Rhode Island Hospitality Association
Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association
Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council
Small Business Council of America
Small Business for America’s Future
Small Business Legislative Council
Society of Independent Show Organizers
South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association
South Dakota Grocers Association
South Dakota Hospitality Association
South Dakota Restaurant Association
South Dakota Retailers Association
Sports & Fitness Industry Association
St. Louis Area Hotel Association
Student and Youth Travel Association
Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association
Texas Hotel & Lodging Association
Texas Retailers Association
The American Society of Travel Advisors
The Association for Manufacturing Technology
The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association
Travel Goods Association
Travel Oregon
Travel Technology Association
Tri State Jewelers Association
U.S. Travel Association
United States Conference of Mayors
Utah Tourism Industry Association
Vermont Chamber of Commerce
Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association
Virginia Retail Federation
Virginia Retail Merchants Association
Virginia Wineries Association
Washington Hospitality Association
Washington Retail Association
West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association
Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association
Wyoming Lodging & Restaurant Association