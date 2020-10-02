New coalition of public and private sector leaders call on Congress to act on COVID relief before election

WASHINGTON D.C. —COVID RELIEF NOW, a new coalition of nearly 225 major public and private sector groups across the U.S., today called for “No Recess without Relief” imploring Congress to not leave town for the 2020 elections without passing additional COVID economic relief – stating millions of jobs and survival of small businesses as well as vital government services are on the line.

The coalition stated that if Congress fails to act, millions of employees will be furloughed or terminated; millions of unemployed Americans will lose their unemployment insurance pandemic benefits; hundreds of thousands of companies will be at risk of closing their doors forever; and the vast majority of state and local governments will have to curtail critical services in order to balance budgets due to a decline in tax revenue.

Below is the text of a letter signed by coalition members that was sent to Congress today. Here is a link to a pdf of the letter and quote from one of the founding members, Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. The new coalition held a national press call this morning. (Link to audio of full press call).

“It’s time for Congress to put politics aside and prioritize the many businesses and employees in the hardest-hit industries. Millions of jobs and the livelihoods of people who have built their small business for decades are just withering away because Congress has done nothing. America’s hotel industry is on the brink of collapse. We can’t afford to let thousands of small businesses die and all of the jobs associated with them be lost for many years.” Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association.



COVID RELIEF NOW COALITION LETTER TO CONGRESS

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer and Leader McCarthy,

We are writing to implore you to reach a bipartisan deal on legislation to prevent catastrophic economic harm that would result if Congress does not pass additional emergency relief before adjourning for the election. Support for furloughed or laid off employees, critical infrastructure, small businesses, educational institutions, first responders, and all state and local governments that are addressing the ongoing public health and economic impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are priorities we strongly believe require an immediate and unified response from our federal government.

The undersigned groups represent a diverse cross section of our country and our economy, with the public and private sectors coming together to respectfully demand that Democrats and Republicans alike come together to pass additional COVID economic relief legislation.

This is a pivotal moment. Congress needs to rise to the occasion and cast partisanship aside to provide a lifeline to get through this pandemic. Congress’ failure to act now will result in negative economic ramifications that will reverberate for decades.

Thank you for your continued hard work and tireless leadership during these unprecedented times.

Sincerely,

The COVID RELIEF NOW Coalition



