Laurie Bujalka, wife show owner of Glory Amusements show owner, passes

Laurie Bujalka, age 75; Beloved wife of the late George Bujalka; Loving mother of Debby Bujalka, Deanna (Peter) Blazenko, Michael (Kim) Bujalka; Dearest grandmother of Nathan Blazenko, Will Blazenko, Michael Bujalka, Ryan Bujalka, Kylie Bujalka, and , Isaiah Pietrowski,; Dear sister of Janice (the late Ervin) Christensen and the late Joan (George, Sr.) Niespodzianski; Loving aunt of Karen (David) Gronowski, Kathy (Rob) Taylor, Sue (Paul) Adam, Jennifer (Tom) Mullen, Michelle (David) Campbell, George (Regina) Niespodzianski, Jr., Joseph (Sabrina) Niespodzianski, Dan (Andrea) Niespodzianski and Jake Niespodzianski; Dearest daughter of the late Elsie Whittle and the late Joseph Whittle; Dear daughter-in-law of the late Florence Bujalka and the late Sylvester Bujalka.

Laurie grew up on the north side of Chicago with her parents and two sisters. The family had been involved with the carnival business since her father started working with it at 15 years of age. As a result, Laurie grew up working in the business. She met the love of her life, George, at the Axel Roller Rink in Norridge. They married 3/18/1967. In order for George to spend time with Laurie he started working for her father and ended up starting his own business primarily with carnival games booking into to other shows but also for a some time owning a whole show. Laurie continued to work for the carnival into her 70’s only breaking when their three children were young; so much friendship and love was formed over the years. Though she always told her kids that the job she always wanted was to be a mom.

She and George loving raised three children and she was indeed the best mother possible. Along life’s journey the family settled in Norridge, Illinois creating a community of love and friendship with members of Acacia Park Lutheran Church. Later, she and George purchased a home in Falling Waters, Naples, Florida where a new community of friends developed. Laurie was kind to all who she encountered and was the type of person others including strangers gravitate too. All of her favorite memories included the friends and family she celebrated life with. She enjoyed going to movies and socializing at restaurants. Laurie loved playing volleyball and walking. She looked forward to any family gathering and cherished the annual Whittle “Christmas Eve” party. She is known for her wonderful cooking and getting into the good kind of trouble with friends. She will be forever missed but her love will continue to live through the family and friends she created beautiful memories with.