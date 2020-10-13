Invitation to the 2021 AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar

You are invited to register for the 2021 AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar which starts on January 11, 2021.

During this fully virtual event, you will have the opportunity to choose from over 100 safety education courses specifically designed for attraction industry professionals needing to earn CEUs to maintain their industry certifications and for those preparing to sit for a certification exam.

For the first time ever, AIMS International will be offering Spanish-language courses in the areas of Maintenance and Inspection. AIMS has also partnered with Ellis and Associates, the leading experts in aquatic risk management and safety, to provide content for the AIMS aquatics track.

For a limited time, AIMS is offering an early bird registration fee of $495 – a 25% discount!