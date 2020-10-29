GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems wants to see your #IAAPAshoes!

Unfortunately, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, IAAPA had to postpone its much-anticipated 2020 Expo in Orlando to 2021. But the educational sessions you know and love from IAAPA aren’t going away – they’re going virtual. IAAPA is hosting its Virtual Education Conference from Nov. 16 – 18, in part sponsored by Gateway Ticketing Systems.

“We plan and look forward to IAAPA every single year. It’s become such a tradition,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “IAAPA is a time to connect with friends, spend quality time with your coworkers, and make memories that last a long time. Unfortunately, none of us will be walking the show floor in Orlando this year. But we still wanted to have some FUN.”

“Everyone who’s been to IAAPA knows that you spend a lot of time on your feet,” says Jamie Flaherty, Senior Manager of Business Solutions at Gateway. “So the shoes you bring to the show end up being a really important decision. Whether you buy a new pair every year, or pull your most reliable pair out of your closet, everyone has their pair of #IAAPAshoes.”

He adds: “And we wanna see em!”

So Gateway Ticketing Systems is asking you to show the industry your best pic of you in your #IAAPAshoes. Then tell your fondest memory of where your shoes have taken you during IAAPAs past.

They’re giving away five $120 gift cards for the five submissions that absolutely knock their socks off – so you can stroll into IAAPA 2021 with a new pair of comfy kicks.

Post your pic and memory to your social account of choice. But make sure you tag @Gateway Ticketing and @IAAPAHQ so they can see it and share it. And of course, remember to #IAAPAshoes.

“We may not be back on our feet in 2020,” concludes Peter Wolf. “But let’s take this time to remember the fun we’ve had at IAAPA and get ready to hit the ground running in 2021. We’ll be announcing the winners after IAAPA’s Virtual Education Conference from Nov. 16 – 18.”