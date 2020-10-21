Gateway Ticketing Systems honored as one of the region’s fastest growing companies by Lehigh Valley Business

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems has been named the 22nd fastest growing company in 2020 by Lehigh Valley Business.

The Lehigh Valley Business Fastest Growing Companies awards program celebrates the Greater Lehigh Valley’s most dynamic companies who progressively contribute to the success of the region’s economic growth and stability. To qualify, companies had to meet selection criteria based on dollar growth and percentage growth over the past three years.

“As Gateway Ticketing Systems enters our 32nd year in the Greater Lehigh Valley providing ticketing and guest management solutions to visitor attractions around the world, it is a privilege to be recognized for our growth over the last few years. It is an honor to be awarded alongside so many other forward-looking companies,” says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Most importantly, we applaud our dedicated and passionate team with whom this growth would not be possible. It is with them that we celebrate our appreciation for this recognition.”

Gateway Ticketing Systems was honored by Lehigh Valley Business and the program sponsors during a virtual awards event held on Wednesday, October 14.