Cedar Fair completes issuance of $300 million senior unsecured notes

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) (the “Company” or “Cedar Fair”) today announced that it, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Magnum Management Corporation (“Magnum”), Canada’s Wonderland Company (“Cedar Canada”) and Millennium Operations LLC (“Millennium”), has completed the issuance of its previously announced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). Obligations under the Notes are guaranteed by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities (other than Magnum, Cedar Canada and Millennium). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including fees and expenses related to the transaction.

The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The issuance and sale of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, and, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.