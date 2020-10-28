Carowinds reopens with new “Taste Of The Season” outdoor food tasting event for 2020 holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carowinds is reopening in November with a new limited-time event, Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience. The holiday celebration will feature dozens of sweet and savory tastings, festive themed areas, live shows, and popular rides throughout the park. The event will be open on select dates between November 21 and December 20.

Stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols will be in place to protect guests and associates. Reservations will be required for all guests to manage capacity and maintain social distance standards. More event details including menu items, entertainment options, activities and rides will be released November 9. Season Passholder reservations open November 9, and single-day tickets (which will automatically be tied to a reservation) will be available beginning November 11.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority and our guests can be confident they can visit Carowinds and have fun safely,” said Pat Jones, vice president and general manager at Carowinds. “Our health and safety protocols align with CDC guidance and we incorporated information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We couldn’t be more ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for this wonderful holiday celebration.”

A video and detailed information are available at Carowinds.com that outline the new protocols that ensure a safe and sanitary environment. These include:

To manage park capacity, every guest will need a reservation. Season passholders can reserve dates through our new online system. A reservation will also be tied to every single-day ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

A requirement to complete a simple online pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth. Face coverings may not have exhalation valves or vents.

Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;

Limited guest/associate contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitation stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

Complete information and FAQs are available at Carowinds.com.

All guests are asked to download Carowinds’ free mobile app to manage their season passes and tickets, make park reservations, complete the health declaration and get the latest information during park visits.