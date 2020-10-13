Betson completes new Monster Mini Golf game room install in Yonkers, N.Y.

The Betson Installation Team recently finished a 26 game arcade room in a new Yonkers, NY location of Monster Mini Golf. The arcade features games like Halo: Fireteam Raven and Mario Kart DX with NERF Arcade, Taj Mahal Mini Rings that will keep kids busy and loading up on prize tickets. For the young at heart, they will offer classics such as Skee-Ball Glow, Air Hockey and NBA Gametime as well as prize cranes Fun Zone and Candy House.

“The Betson team, particularly Britannie Betti are exceptional to work with. My last project went through many changes and took almost two years. They worked with me through the numerous changes and when it came time to finalize everything, the finance department made working with Betson stress-free,” said Nick Mastrandrea – Owner of Monster Mini Golf Yonkers.

Monster Mini Golf delivers the most unique and quirky brand of Family Entertainment to guests of all ages including a miniature golf course, video game arcade and Monstrous prize center, Mini Bowling, Laser Tag, Laser Maze and more.