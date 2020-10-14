AIMS International adds exciting new educational content to 2021 Safety Seminar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AIMS International, the unmatched leader in amusement safety education, is pleased to announce two exciting changes to its 2021 Virtual Safety Seminar. New this year, Ellis & Associates will deliver the seminar’s aquatic curriculum, ensuring a comprehensive and innovative program providing the most current industry information and global trends.

Additionally, this year’s seminar will include 20-hours of inspection and maintenance education delivered entirely in Spanish. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, a challenging 2020 season and limited budgets, AIMS International today also announced an early bird registration rate of $495, a savings of 25%.

“Understanding the challenges facing our industry this year, we felt it was important to not only go virtual with the 2021 event, but to offer a price that is sensitive to our attendee’s needs,” said AIMS International Executive Director MJ Brewer. “Our core mission at AIMS International is to provide safety education and we felt it was important to make the 2021 Safety Seminar as accessible as possible despite travel limitiations and budget challenges.”

Bill Kling of Ray Cammack Shows, Inc. said “I wanted to make sure I got signed up for the seminar early because I appreciate AIMS efforts to provide continuing safety education for the amusement industry even in these difficult times.”

Partnering with O’Design to produce the full seminar on the InEvent platform, the 2021 AIMS International Virtual Safety Seminar will deliver up to 160 hours of educational content across six tracks, Aquatics, Inspection, Maintenance, Operations, Safety and Spanish Language, taught by world-class speakers, veteran trainers and the industry’s top professionals. AIMS is also planning a live keynote address, lunch and learn sessions and networking opportunities.

Attendees can secure the early bird rate by registering today at aimsintl.org.