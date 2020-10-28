A message to our community from the Disneyland Resort

Theme park reopening guidelines were recently released by the State of California, putting parks like Disneyland Resort into the most restrictive tier. Despite proving the ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols in place for cast members and guests, the guidelines from the governor’s office mean that Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will not be reopening anytime soon.

After what has already been an incredibly difficult month, this news has brought more sadness and disappointment to the Disneyland Resort community, including cast members, guests and other local business owners who rely on the resort to drive business and tourism.

“Together with our labor unions, we want to get people back to work, but these state guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim and Southern California community,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. See how the resort’s closure impacts local small businesses on Reopen OC Now.

While working to understand the implications of this devastating news, the resort is moving forward with its efforts to bring more distinctively Disney enjoyment to our guests with the extension of Downtown Disney District into Buena Vista Street at Disneyland Resort. Set to open later in November, guests will be able to experience select shopping and dining locations like Elias & Co., Carthay Circle Lounge, Trolley Treats and more. Downtown Disney guests are also now able to browse a seasonal selection of merchandise at the new Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17. Be sure to visit Disneyland.com/DTD prior to your visit. We continue to look for more ways to bring magic to our guests at the Disneyland Resort, while bringing more cast members back to work, getting the local economy moving and sharing the joy of Disney once again.