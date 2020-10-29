2020 November Pre-IAAPA issue
By amusementtoday | October 29, 2020
The November Pre-IAAPA 2020 issue of Amusement Today
is available for FREE via
Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- Wildfires in Santa Cruz County
- Phantasialand adds Vekoma flying coaster
- Tokyo Disneyland opens Beauty & The Beast dark ride
- Women of Influence: Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed
- 2020 IAAPA Virtual Education Conference preview
- Great America’s South Bay Shores
- S&S – Sansei adds new experience for its portfolio of tower rides
- Urban Air Adventure Park debuts its Cincinnati location
- Six Flags rolls out contactless payment
- New Trimper Rides team brings fresh ideas
- Companies and attractions celebrate Golden Ticket Awards 2020
- Morey’s Piers, Vekoma partner for Boomerang improvements
- AIMS International plans first ever virtual safety seminar …and more!