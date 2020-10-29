2020 November Pre-IAAPA issue

The November Pre-IAAPA 2020 issue of Amusement Today
  • Wildfires in Santa Cruz County 
  • Phantasialand adds Vekoma flying coaster
  • Tokyo Disneyland opens Beauty & The Beast dark ride
  • Women of Influence: Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed
  • 2020 IAAPA Virtual Education Conference preview
  • Great America’s South Bay Shores
  • S&S – Sansei adds new experience for its portfolio of tower rides
  • Urban Air Adventure Park debuts its Cincinnati location
  • Six Flags rolls out contactless payment
  • New Trimper Rides team brings fresh ideas 
  • Companies and attractions celebrate Golden Ticket Awards 2020
  • Morey’s Piers, Vekoma partner for Boomerang improvements
  • AIMS International plans first ever virtual safety seminar …and more!
