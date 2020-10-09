2020 IAFE Trade Show cancellation

Unfortunately, COVID-19 is taking its toll on the IAFE Convention & Trade Show. The economic devastation to our industry is just too much – people cannot travel to the live event – whether for lack of funds or travel restrictions in their state or country. Earlier today, the IAFE Board of Directors authorized cancellation of the live event in San Antonio.

The GOOD news, though, is that you’ll still have the opportunity to participate virtually in our Virtual Vision “Marketplace,” participate in educational sessions, network with fair members, and also network with your peers, albeit in a virtual manner.

Here you will find information on how to participate in our Virtual Vision Marketplace, as well as, take advantage of other marketing opportunities available with the IAFE. IAFE will be personally calling all exhibitors in the coming days to see how you wish to proceed.

It won’t be the same as getting together, but we do guarantee that exhibitors will receive extraordinary value for their investment in the Virtual Vision Marketplace and virtual education/networking opportunities that IAFE will offer!