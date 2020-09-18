World’s first women’s only water park opens with Prologic First Dubai and Gateway Ticketing’s Galaxy Solution

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Loopagoon, the world’s first water park exclusively for women, opened in September 2020 in partnership with Prologic First Dubai and the Galaxy Ticketing and Guest Experience solution provided by Gateway Ticketing Systems. The attraction, situated in Dana Bay, Saudi Arabia, is also the firs major water park of its kind in the Eastern Province of that country.

Developed in Dana Bay by Jenan Real Estate on 15,616 sqm of prime sea-side real estate on Half Moon Beach, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Loopagoon’s massive water slide tower features eleven unique, state of the art rides, slides and attractions from the world’s leading manufacturers. The park is the preferred employer in the region, staffing up to 120 trained associates delivering five-star service and safety.

Loopagoon was designed specifically with women visitors in mind. Once inside the park, there are women’s locker rooms located near the entrance, including baby changing station, showers, dressing areas, and towel rentals. There are also multiple restrooms located throughout the park for their convenience. Additionally, they’ve made the water park easily accessible to all guests, including those with special needs.

Loopagoon initially approached Prologic First Dubai, Gateway Ticketing’s partner in the Middle East, in need of a single vendor with a complete solution to handle their operational needs. Ultimately they chose Prologic and Gateway’s Galaxy Ticketing and Guest Experience solution due to its robust feature set and its ability to unify most operational functions.

Loopagoon opened on September 1, 2020 with Galaxy Ticketing for on premise Point-of-Sale and Galaxy Access Control, as well as Galaxy Retail and Food & Beverage. Unique to this implementation was a Galaxy integration with the Opera Property Management System to handle reservations with the park’s associated hotel property. Prologic First Dubai was instrumental in building this integration, and it ensures a streamlined booking process from the Galaxy hosted web store all the way to their admission into the venue.



Amit Sharda, Vice President at Gateway partner and reseller Prologic First Dubai, is excited to partner with Loopagoon. “They are a valuable addition to our client base in this region, and it was a proud moment for us to implement an integrated solution for the first water park in the world exclusively for women. We are delighted to support this unique concept of the park and believe that fun and learning should be comfortably available to everybody.”

“This is a perfect example of a successful partnership between Gateway Ticketing Systems and Prologic First Dubai, our partner reseller in the region,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway. “We’re also very proud to be part of opening an historic park such as Loopagoon.”