Wild Adventures hosts Labor Day Weekend food drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Guests at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will have one last chance to splash this Labor Day Weekend at Splash Island Waterpark and will have the opportunity to receive “Buy One, Get One Free” admission with a non-perishable food donation.

“Wild Adventures has been a long time partner with Second Harvest of South Georgia, and we hold food drives multiple times throughout the year to give our guests the chance to support an organization that does so much for our community,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing.

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 7, guests who bring a non-perishable food donation valued at a minimum of $10 will receive “Buy One, Get One Free” single-day admission. All donations will be given to Second Harvest.

The Labor Day holiday weekend is also the last chance to visit Splash Island Waterpark for the 2020 Season. Splash Island Waterpark is included with admission to Wild Adventures.

“Right now, there is an increased need for donations, so we encourage everyone to give what they can to support Second Harvest and enjoy a day of fun at Wild Adventures,” said Pearson.

For more information about the Second Harvest of South Georgia food drive and “Buy One, Get One Free” admission offer, visit WildAdventures.com. Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.