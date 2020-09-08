Urban Air Naperville reopens to the public Sept. 12, indoor entertainment facility welcomes back families

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Urban Air Naperville will be opening its doors to welcome back families to its indoor entertainment attractions on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The facility has been closed since March 17 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. With over 60,000 sq. ft., the Naperville location offers activities from wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes, Go-Kart courses, Twisting Tubes, Sky Rider, Spin Zone and Bumper Cars.

“We have been patiently waiting to see when we could safely open to our community and we were relieved to be given the green light to reopen on Sept. 12,” said Brian McGavock, owner of the Naperville location. “We miss our guests very much and we can’t wait to see them again.”

In its reopening, Urban Air Naperville is implementing the following safety procedures to ensure that guests have an enjoyable experience. McGavock said the park will be limiting capacity and encouraging guests to book an online two-hour reservation to help manage the flow, in addition to having walk-in guests. Guests will have their temperature taken upon arrival and encourages everyone to use hand sanitizer located throughout the park. Face coverings are required for all guests.

Sharon Stringfellow, GM of Operations, added: “All attractions are naturally 6 feet apart so it will be very easy for guests to socially distance when they use our attractions. We have always taken pride in keeping a clean and sanitized facility, but we have increased the frequency and continue to use an antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-fungal fogging solution on all touched surfaces. “

The facility’s café will be open offering customer menu favorites of pizza, wings, funnel cake fries, mini-melts, French fries, Icee frozen drinks and many other offerings.

“From the very beginning, our first priority is to make sure that visitors of all ages feel comfortable coming to a place where they can have some high-energy fun,” McGavock said. “That will never change.”