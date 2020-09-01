Upcoming training on ASTM’s virtual meeting platform WebEx

Our fall meetings are approaching and will be conducted completely virtual using WebEx. Given the times I’m sure everyone is getting more comfortable using different virtual meeting platforms but its still important that everyone take the time now to familiarize themselves with WebEx.

ASTM International is rolling out some helpful content to help you maximize your participation but the first step is downloading/installing WebEx on your computer and taking one of our 45 minute training sessions (see links below).

All meeting participants are invited to take this training to learn the controls of WebEx (mute/unmute, hand raising, chat, and polling). More helpful information to come but for now please consider joining ASTM staff at one of the upcoming trainings that are being conducted prior to the F24 meetings.

Future Training Dates for ASTM Member WebEx Training (all are in eastern time zone)