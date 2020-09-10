Two Premier Ellis & Associates, Inc. programs receive certification from The Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC)

Ellis & Associates, Inc. (E&A) has achieved Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC) Certification for two of its premier programs: International Lifeguard Training Program (ILTP) and vanGUARD™ Aquatics Leadership.

An international aquatic safety and risk management consulting firm, E&A is known for its dedication to the prevention and elimination of drowning. The firm offers various aquatic risk management services, educational programs, and trainings.

Launched in 2018, the CMAHC certification program helps educate the public about products and services that meet the strict, science-based standards in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Model Aquatic Health Code (MAHC). If followed, the guidance in the MAHC helps reduce the risk for disease outbreaks, drownings, and chemical injuries at public aquatic facilities. The CMAHC awards certification to services or products that comply with the relevant or applicable standards in the latest MAHC edition.

“At E&A, we are dedicated to providing solutions to operational challenges that enhance overall safety for all types of aquatic facilities around the world,” said Joe Stefanyak, Senior Director, E&A. “Earning the CMAHC Certification for our exclusive ILTP and vanGUARD™ Aquatics Leadership programs is a testament to our comprehensive aquatic risk management offerings, as well as our innovative trainings and customizable risk prevention strategies.”

CMAHC certification is not a single occurrence. Rather, the intent is to build a long-term quality control partnership. After initial certification, the CMAHC re-evaluates each certified service or product annually to ensure it continues to meet the same high standards required in the MAHC to maintain certification. Services or products that earn a CMAHC certification are said to be “CMAHC certified” and may display the CMAHC certification emblem to demonstrate they have been evaluated for conformance with the requirements in the latest MAHC edition.