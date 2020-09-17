The worldwide innovation that transcends borders, YULLBE: The ultimate VR experience

Ignore the laws of physics and nature as if you were in a dream, meet fantastic creatures and wield unearthly powers. What was once only seen in Hollywood is now a reality not too far from Europa-Park – a virtual reality that enchants all who enter it. With YULLBE, the creative minds at MackNeXT and VR Coaster have created a milestone in the VR entertainment industry and paved the way for a new kind of experience worldwide. Since 17th September, visitors have become recruits for the legendary ‘Adventure Club of Europe’, as well as giants, dragon tamers and travelers through time and space. Michael Mack, managing partner of Europa-Park and founder of MackNeXT says: “Our in-house innovation department, together with VR Coaster, have achieved another great success with YULLBE. This unique VR experience can bring entire worlds to life and create a new level of entertainment.”

Mission: Rulantica

The new building to the right of the 4* superior hotel ‘Krønasår’, and just across from Europa-Park’s Rulantica waterworld, looks quite inconspicuous from the outside. It is hard to imagine that an entire universe of possibilities lies within. Only a few steps are what separate the guests from a leap into the unknown. After successfully checking in, each visitor is equipped with a backpack PC, complete with trackers and VR helmet, preparing them for the next 30 minutes of the ‘Mission: Rulantica’. From this point onwards, they continue their adventure in the body of a virtual avatar. The pioneers of the ‘Adventure Club of Europe’, Bartholomeus van Robbemond and Myra, send up to eight newcomers on a breathtaking mission together to Rulantica. In a struggle against the dreaded god Loki and the sea serpent Svalgur, the recruits travel together through time and space, conquering dangers and overcoming all obstacles in order to protect the mystical source of life that lies hidden in Rulantica. The participants experience first-hand what it is like to push the boundaries of physics and wield supernatural abilities. YULLBE is not a game, it is a completely new kind of sensory experience that goes beyond the limits of imagination.

As the world’s first VR experience of this kind, up to 32 users can simultaneously immerse themselves in the infinite world of YULLBE and ‘Mission: Rulantica’. For guests aged 14 and over, this ultimate attraction by MackNeXT and VR Coaster offers an entire cosmos across an area of 600 square metres. In the Full Body Tracking Free Roaming VR Experience, participants can move freely, and perceive themselves and up to seven of their fellow players completely in the virtual space. Behind this is a complex tracking technology, which could be developed through close cooperation with the multiple Oscar and Emmy winner and specialist in motion capture ‘Vicon’. Haptic elements make the VR experience even more lively and lead to a new level of immersion. The result is a world-first; a unique interplay that transforms fantastic dreams and visionary ideas into state-of-the-art entertainment.

Traumatica – the ultimate Horror Spectacle

For anyone that barely manages a smirk during most horror films, YULLBE offers a standout experience of terror from 2nd October 2020 – fans of the legendary ‘Horror Nights – Traumatica’ will find themselves thrilled. During the 10-minute experience, participants aged

18 and over, equipped with trackers and VR glasses, immerse themselves in a horror scenario that is guaranteed to get under the skin. Be careful, this special kind of thrill is not for the faint of heart! In a post-apocalyptic world, terrifying creatures and merciless villains lurk in the shadows. Those players who survive the VR horror and want to keep up the adrenaline, will get the ultimate traumatic experience on selected weekends with the live extension, featuring a scare zone, horror actors and other scary surprises.

Tickets

YULLBE is an independent VR attraction that is located to the right of the 4* superior hotel ‘Krønasår’ and across from the Rulantica water world, making it not only the perfect complement to a visit to Europa-Park or the themed water world, but also as a spectacular evening event both alone or in groups. The ‘Mission: Rulantica’ and ‘Traumatica’ experiences are available in German, English and French and are therefore also aimed at an international audience. A separate ticket is required for the visit, at a price of €29 for ‘Mission: Rulantica’ and €12 for ‘Traumatica’ or €19 including live extension. Tickets are available in the Europa-Park Ticket Shop.

Further information on the VR experience, as well as information on the current situation and safety measures, is available online at yullbe.com and europapark.com.